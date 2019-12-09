New restaurant set to open in Fife town

A new licensed restaurant is soon to open in Cupar.

Number 10, a new restaurant, bistro and coffee shop at 10 Crossgate, was granted an alcohol licence on Monday.

Anne Oliver, solicitor, told the board: “This is for a provisional licence for a new bistro, restaurant and coffee shop.

“The capacity will be restricted to 100 after taking on points from building standards.

“Glen Robertson is an experienced premises manager and licence holder for Watts, and will take over here as it will shortly be closing.

“The new premises is hoped to be open in January.”

She added: “Originally we were going to have an extended mezzanine, but decided that keeping the character of the building was more important. We have these fantastic old wooden roof beams we want to maintain, so it meant a reduction in capacity.”