Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several units have been filled up at the Mercat Shopping Centre with recent arrivals after a number of departures, including Superdrug and Clinton Cards.

Bliss Beds, Sofa Centre, Homeware Corner and Fire and Lightning Collectibles have all opened their doors - with more to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Glasgow based Gatehouse Property, owners of the mall since 2021, said” There has been some positive news on the letting front with the arrival of new tenants, including Bliss Beds, Sofa Centre, Homeware Corner and Fire and Lightning Collectibles all coming into the centre over the last few months with more new announcements to come.

New retailers are moving into the Kirkcaldy shopping centre (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“This is part of the overall strategy to centralise the retail offering within the town and improves the tenant mix within the environment of the Mercat Centre.”

The Mercat is also taking steps to repair the fencing around the site of the former swimming pool - which its previous owners bought from Fife Council for a nominal £1 - which were damaged in recent storms.