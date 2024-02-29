New retailers move into Mercat Shopping Centre – with more to come
Several units have been filled up at the Mercat Shopping Centre with recent arrivals after a number of departures, including Superdrug and Clinton Cards.
Bliss Beds, Sofa Centre, Homeware Corner and Fire and Lightning Collectibles have all opened their doors - with more to come.
A spokesman for Glasgow based Gatehouse Property, owners of the mall since 2021, said” There has been some positive news on the letting front with the arrival of new tenants, including Bliss Beds, Sofa Centre, Homeware Corner and Fire and Lightning Collectibles all coming into the centre over the last few months with more new announcements to come.
“This is part of the overall strategy to centralise the retail offering within the town and improves the tenant mix within the environment of the Mercat Centre.”
The Mercat is also taking steps to repair the fencing around the site of the former swimming pool - which its previous owners bought from Fife Council for a nominal £1 - which were damaged in recent storms.
Security fencing around the Esplanade entrances has also been put up to carry out cladding work to the roof. The Mercat also reported “a high level of vandalism and anti-social behaviour that has resulted in damage to all glazing on the esplanade elevation” - resulting in some windows currently being boarded up.