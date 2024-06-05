New roller hub in Kirkcaldy gives youngsters a place to skate, play and train

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The doors to a new community hub have opened in Kirkcaldy in time for the school summer holidays.

Roller Hub UK has launched in a warehouse in Frances Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the Lang Toun. It’s the brainchild of Jeff Lawson, who runs Collect2Deliver, and former Fife Flyers’ player Scott Plews who opened his Gloves Off business in Rosslyn Street at the end of last year. The duo teamed up to create the new venue in what was a storage area of Collect2Deliver which has been cleared out and transformed into a new roller pad.

It held a soft launch last weekend with youngsters from Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club’s junior development giving it the thumbs up after an off-ice training session, and aims to be the go-to place for the many roller hockey enthusiasts in the Lang Toun and beyond.

The pad was put down in just five weeks, with support from a number of local businesses - and the duo behind the venture hope it will become a much needed hub in the town for many sports and activities. The first public skating was a big success with two more planned for this weekend - inline skating at 1:00pm and quad roller skating at 2:30pm on Saturday.

Jeff Lawson and Scott Plews have launched the new Roller Hub in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Scott said: “We did this to give kids a place to come during summer. It is a space that is available for the community to use. It’s there for roller hockey activity, skating, inline skating, - it’s not just hockey. What we are trying to do is accommodate as many different groups as we can across the community.”

The duo hope that by giving youngsters and local teams a facility to use in summer they will be able to keep everyone together

Added Jeff: “It opens up a new avenue for youngsters who want to play hockey or skate. They can use this facility to improve their skating skills and better themselves, and it also gives them a chance to try something else.”

