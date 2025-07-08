New scholarship from Forbo Flooring and Fife philanthropist boost for two students

Two Fife College students have been named as the first recipients of a new scholarship from one of Kirkcaldy’s most renowned businesses and a philanthropist.

Paige Flockhart and Emillie Ramsay have received the new JH Guild Forbo Flooring Systems Scholarship which was created to inspire careers in sustainable design. They will benefit from a fully funded visit to Forbo Flooring’s head offices in the Netherlands or England - an experience that will give them a unique opportunity to learn first-hand about innovative eco-flooring design and manufacturing.

The duo are studying HNC 3D Design (Interiors), and were presented with their awards at the college’s end of year art and design exhibition at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes.

Emillie, from Kirkcaldy, said: "I am so excited and honoured to be awarded this scholarship. Not only do I get to visit the Forbo Flooring headquarters, a company I use a lot during my coursework, but I also receive £1,000, which will be a big benefit to my course.

Dennis Savage, assistant principal with Emillie Ramsay and Paige Flockhart, and Lyn Gold (Pic: Submitted)

“I am going to use my award to go towards either a SketchUp programme, which is what I use most for my visuals, or towards a new laptop to use SketchUp on. This is very beneficial to me and will help me reach my utmost creativity with better software in my course"

Paige, from Glenrothes, added: “It will be an amazing experience and will help further my knowledge of the brand itself, and will be a great addition to my CV. I also think this has helped my confidence in not being scared to go for opportunities that are available to me.

“I will put the financial award towards a laptop to help me out with college work and to utilise in future education I may choose to take."

Launched last year as part of Fife College’s 125th anniversary celebrations, the JH Guild Forbo Flooring Systems scholarship was introduced to support the next generation of sustainable design professionals.

It was funded by Forbo Flooring Systems and the family of James Harrower Guild - a respected lawyer, businessman and philanthropist from Lindores, near Newburgh whose decades of leadership at Tayside Floorcloth Company laid foundations that continue to shape the flooring industry today.

Angus Fotheringhame, general manager UK & Ireland at Forbo Flooring, said: “Encouraging the next generation of designers to embrace sustainable materials and innovative thinking is essential for the future of our industry. We congratulate Paige and Emillie on their success and look forward to welcoming them to Forbo Flooring to share our passion for high-quality, eco-friendly flooring solutions.”

Alastair Guild, grandson of James Harrower Guild, added: “Our family is very proud to honour the legacy of James Harrower Guild by supporting talented students at Fife College. He believed strongly in the value of innovation and in giving people the opportunity to succeed. We are thrilled to see this scholarship awarded for the first time and wish Paige and Emillie every success.”

Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement lead at Fife College, said the students were “truly deserving first recipients” of the scholarship, adding: “This will help them build their confidence, develop their skills and take an exciting step towards their future careers.”