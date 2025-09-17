New scholarship in memory of Cath Cunningham supports first Fife students

A student from Cupar is one of the first of a new scholarship in memory of a lifelong advocate for education and community in Fife.

Chloe Patrick and fellow Fife College student, Teigan Connelly, received the Cath Cunningham Community Learning and Development Scholarship.

Health and social care student Chloe, and Teigan, studying business, administration and Accounting with legal, will both receive £500 alongside a year of dedicated mentoring to support them through their studies.

The scholarship recognises students who combine caring responsibilities with their education, providing financial and mentoring support to help them progress into further study or employment.

Harry Cunningham with health and social care student, Chloe Patrick (Pic: Submitted)

It also pays tribute to Cath Cunningham, who was born and raised in Methil and spent her career creating opportunities for women, children, and families across Fife. After holding leadership roles in the community and voluntary sectors, Cath joined Fife College in 1998 as department manager for community learning and development, where she inspired many to continue their education and build brighter futures.

Following her passing in 2024 after a short illness, her family established the scholarship to ensure her legacy lives on by helping students gain the resources, recognition, and encouragement they need to continue making a difference.

Chloe said: “I am very grateful for this scholarship, which will benefit me and help with any college items I need, such as books and a new laptop.”

Harry Cunningham, Cath’s husband, added: “I am delighted that we have been able to create this scholarship in Cath’s memory. Teigan and Chloe are very deserving first recipients - it was great to meet them in person and, along with Carol Humbert, former manager at Fife College, present them with their certificates.

“I look forward to hearing about their progression and how the mentoring being offered, as part of this award, helps them to succeed in their studies and supports them within their day-to-day lives.”

Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement lead at Fife College, said: "This scholarship is such a special way to honour Cath’s legacy, and we are delighted to support Chloe and Teigan, who are both determined to succeed while also caring for others.”