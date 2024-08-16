New school term: ‘seize the day’ Fife pupils urged as they head back to school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the start of the new school term next week.

After six weeks off, pupils will be heading back to classrooms across Fife on Wednesday. Teachers and staff will be back even sooner. They will be in both Monday and Tuesday to prepare their minds and classrooms for the new school year.

“Try your best” and 'seize the day' that’s the advice from Donald Macleod, Fife Council's new executive director of education. “Make the most of every day, every opportunity that comes your way,” he advised students in Fife.

“Remember that learning is more about lighting a fire than filling a pail, and don’t be afraid of failure.”

Pupils across Fife are preparing for a new school term (Pic: John Devlin)

Mr Macleod encouraged students and staff alike to push the boundaries of what they think is possible and what they think they’re able to do - "and bring the best version of themselves to school every day."

Councillor Cara Hilton, the education spokesperson, similarly offered words of encouragement for students and families.

She added: “The school summer holidays have really flown by. I hope all our children, young people and school staff had an enjoyable break and are feeling rested and ready to start back. I know for some young people (and parents too) this can also be an anxious time. It can be tricky to get back into routine but it’s an exciting time too, especially for young people starting school for the first time, moving up to high school or into a new building.”

She continued: “I’d like to remind pupils and parents that the most effective way to get the best out of education and ensure a bright future is to be in school and attending classes regularly.”

All studies show that regular school attendance is a key factor in future exam success, she emphasised, and it’s also “a great place to make lifelong friendships”.

In addition to attendance, Mr Macleod said there will be a strong emphasis on health and wellbeing throughout the coming school year as well.

“It’ll continue to be a focus in schools and across education but [I encourage] individuals themselves to take time to do something to support their own health and wellbeing each and every day,” he added.

Although Cllr Hilton said teachers and staff work really hard to make sure all pupils receive the best care and education, she encouraged pupils and parents to reach out if they need extra support or reassurance throughout the year.