New Scottish malt whisky and gin bar for just 12 people at landmark Fife hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A landmark hotel in Fife with views across the coast has launched an intimate new Scottish malt whisky and gin bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Juan Fernandez at The Crusoe in Lower Largo, Fife can only seat up to 12 people.

Its name pays homage to the Juan Fernadez archipelago, where Alexander Selkirk, a resident of Lower Largo, was marooned in the early 18th century. His experiences on this remote island located 400 miles off the coast of Peru are believed to have inspired Robinson Crusoe - Daniel Defoe’s literary classic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also celebrates Lower Largo’s literary legacy. The Crusoe Hotel is renowned for a footprint in the bar, which legend says belonged to Alexander Selkirk.

The Crusoe in Lower Largo, Fife has launched a Scottish malt whisky and gin bar, The Juan Fernandez (Pic: Submitted)

The new bar has an extensive selection of malt whiskies from all five Scottish whisky regions, including a full range from nearby Kingsbarns distillery. There are also rare finds such as a 21-year-old Dalmore and a 23 year old Glenfiddich. To make a reservation, visit https://thecrusoe.com/

For gin lovers, it has sourced an array of Scottish gins from every corner of the nation ranging from Shetland to Galloway and Barra to Montrose. The bar will also feature regularly changing whisky and gin flights.

The Crusoe is a landmark in the area. In 2023 it won AA Guest Accommodation of the Year for Scotland at the AA B&B Awards and crowned Romantic Hotel of the Year at The Scottish National Hotels of the Year Awards.

This year it was named by The Times as one of the five best hotels in Scotland.