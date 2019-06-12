New Scout group to start in Buckhaven

Young people in Buckhaven can earn their badges, after a new Scout group opened up.

Buckhaven Scout Group will begin after the summer holidays, based at the community centre and meeting on Monday evenings.

The new group promises to take members on memorable adventures and give them life skills. They will also be able to earn the Scouts’ famous range of badges, which cover everything from outdoor activities to hobbies like photography.

Andrew Donald, district commissioner for Glenrothes and Levenmouth district, said “It puts them on a good path for life. It gives the young people a flavour of what else is out there beyond school and family life. You get the chance to meet people from around Fife, Scotland the rest of the world.

“We’re doing our part to create the citizens of the future.”

Councillor Ken Caldwell, who was both a scout and a leader during his time with the Scouts, said: “I have great memories, of activities, friendships and experiences. Scouting gives young people fantastic opportunities to do activities that many people cannot achieve in other ways.”

MSP David Torrance, who has been involved with the Scouts since he was eight, added: “They are a great asset to the local community. It benefits everyone through life. I’d encourage with young children to go along and give them a try.”

Young people must be six or over to join. To find out more information, visit glenlevenscouts.org.uk/scout-group-buckhaven-scout-group or search for the group on Facebook.