New signage makes Kirkcaldy university health campus stand out
The University of Dundee’s School of Health Sciences campus has received a major refresh following the installation of new external signage - with the name of the Lang Toun now prominent on the side of the building facing the train station, replacing the previous sign which referred to the Tayside city, causing consternation among passengers arriving in town!
There is also new signage on Forth Avenue, including a new, large sign at the Abbotshall Road roundabout to guide visitors to the site. It follows further renovations within the building, which includes new furnishings in the campus library.
Professor Linda Martindale, Dean of Dundee’s School of Health Sciences, welcomed the new look.
She said, “It is fantastic to see our Kirkcaldy campus looking refreshed and ready to welcome our new intake of students in September.
“The campus is well-known for providing a friendly, community-oriented atmosphere for students and staff. Our new signage helps to extend that welcoming environment to the rest of the town, and we hope students, staff and the people of the town enjoy our exciting new look.”
Approximately 300 students study at the Kirkcaldy campus, which became affiliated to the University in 1996. Facilities include a lecture theatre, library, clinical skills centre, classrooms and accommodation. An on-site cafeteria provides food and drinks for students and staff.
With a sister campus in Dundee, the university offers placements and opportunities for its students throughout Scotland, with further postgraduate learning opportunities available to ensure that all students maximise their potential.
