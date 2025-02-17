Fife Council is continuing to make way on the complete refurbishment of Leven’s new state of the art skate facility, with new photos have documenting the progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new state of the art skate facility is still on track to open to the public sometime this year, and new photos have revealed the progress made.

“We’re delighted with the progress being made by Bendcrete Skate Parks and we thank Fife Council & Levenmouth Reconnected for funding our proposals,” the committee of Leven Skatepark announced on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, which was previously awarded £252,000 from the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme, will see the installation of a new state-of-the-art skate park on the site of the original park, including provision of street lighting.

The skate park in Leven (Pics: Fife Council planning papers)

It’s been driven by the community, and the Leven Skate Board has shaped the design and layout. In May 2024, Levenmouth area committee councillors also invested £150,000 into the project.

This week Fife Council planners approved a retrospective Certificate of Lawfulness planning application for the project, and new photos have revealed the progress already been made. They show new, smooth concrete surfaces and new ramps, railings and surfaces for skaters. The majority of the crucial structures appear to be mostly complete – especially compared to photos from January which show exposed patches of gravel still in need of resurfacing.

The certificate has been approved by council planners and the committee of Leven Skatepark said on Facebook that they are “currently making plans for an opening day celebration” with more details to follow.