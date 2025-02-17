New skate park in Leven taking shape as council officers sign off latest certificate
The new state of the art skate facility is still on track to open to the public sometime this year, and new photos have revealed the progress made.
“We’re delighted with the progress being made by Bendcrete Skate Parks and we thank Fife Council & Levenmouth Reconnected for funding our proposals,” the committee of Leven Skatepark announced on Facebook.
The project, which was previously awarded £252,000 from the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme, will see the installation of a new state-of-the-art skate park on the site of the original park, including provision of street lighting.
It’s been driven by the community, and the Leven Skate Board has shaped the design and layout. In May 2024, Levenmouth area committee councillors also invested £150,000 into the project.
This week Fife Council planners approved a retrospective Certificate of Lawfulness planning application for the project, and new photos have revealed the progress already been made. They show new, smooth concrete surfaces and new ramps, railings and surfaces for skaters. The majority of the crucial structures appear to be mostly complete – especially compared to photos from January which show exposed patches of gravel still in need of resurfacing.
The certificate has been approved by council planners and the committee of Leven Skatepark said on Facebook that they are “currently making plans for an opening day celebration” with more details to follow.
