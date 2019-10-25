New skate park opens after Fife community campaign

A Fife community’s fundraising campaign culminated with the opening of a new skate park at the weekend.

The Tayport Top Park Group has been raising funds for six years to transform Cross Green Park by creating a new play park and skate park.

Having secured the funding for the play park in 2016, the group then managed to raise the £160,000 needed to build the new skate park, organising events and collecting donations, while also securing grants. The skate park was opened on Saturday, with local residents making the most of the clear weather.

“Thankfully the weather held up,” said fundraiser Stephanie Forbes, whose two children use the park.

Speaking about the old facilities at the park, she added: “They were both basic and it had gotten down to just a few pieces of equipment. The skate park was down to just one ramp.

“It has taken a lot of work but it has been really rewarding. It is really exciting. It’s great to have the park finally open.”

Work started on the new skate park earlier this year, after the group worked alongside Fife Council to engage with the community and develop the designs. Funding was secured from Leader in Fife, Fife Council, Tesco Bags of Help, Royal British Legion Scotland, Rotary Club and other local groups and businesses.

The next stage is raising the funds needed to open a new parkour facility, making it one of the few towns or villages in the Kingdom to have such an area. It is hoped it could be opened next spring.