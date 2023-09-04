New snorkel trail helps Fifers to explore marine life off Kingdom coastline

The self-guided initiative for south Fife has been launched by the Scottish Wildlife Trust in partnership with The Ecology Centre. It features five amazing coastal sites along the coastal zone between Kinghorn and Kirkcaldy. It can be explored with the help of a new leaflet is designed to give people the confidence to enjoy their own underwater expeditions, and the Kinghorn based Ecology Centre is enthusiastic about showcasing Fife’s best coastal spots for snorkelling.

A spokesperson said: “This has been a great opportunity to work with the Scottish Wildlife Trust to provide safe snorkelling areas for the public to investigate the local shorelines of Fife. Through this participation we will see an increasing awareness of these delicate natural habitats.”A wide range of organisations hosted marine related beach activities and craft sessions at Ravenscraig Beach in Kirkcaldy last weekend. Activities included seagrass crafts, a cetacean watch, shell identification, shoreline scavenger hunt and a wildflower and coastal walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 12 local ocean enthusiasts, from children to adults, enjoyed snorkelling in the sunshine. While half the group explored the waters on a self-led basis, the remaining half decided to take part in a guided snorkel trail session led by Genine Keogh, founder of Snorkel Wild. The Dive Bunker in Burntisland offers snorkel equipment hire locally, making oceans more accessible to more people. Full deatisl on line at the trust’s websiteElouise Cartner, living seas policy and engagement officer with the Scottish Wildlife Trust enjoyed meeting people at the event to help them know more about snorkelling in Scotland.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snorkellers at Ravenscraig Beach in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Scottish Wildlife Trust)

She said: “We want to map the best snorkelling locations across Scotland to encourage more people to have first-hand experience of the amazing marine life found in our shallow coastal waters. We want more people to care for our marine environment after having a fully immersive underwater adventure. Snorkelling is a memorable way to see fascinating, colourful and unique creatures.”

The trail also aims to encourage people to get involved in the community-led restoration work of the Ecology Centre, which is part of the Restoration Forth project coordinated by the conservation organisation WWF.

Restoration Forth is working to re-establish the Forth’s native oyster reefs and seagrass meadows. Seagrasses are flowering plants that live in shallow sheltered areas along the coast. These sensitive plants have roots and leaves producing flowers, seeds and fruit and can store large amounts of carbon. They form natural sea defences trapping sediment and slowing down current and waves that cause coastal erosion. Baby fish like cod, plaice and pollock along with sea horses and crabs prefer seagrass meadows compared to bare sand. This makes them interesting places to snorkel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad