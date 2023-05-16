Century Studio has transformed what was a small, empty shop next to the entrance to the former ABC Cinema into a very different place which brings people together.

Kirkcaldy based Stephen Kirkwood is the man behind it - and he is keen to make it a vibrant place for local people.

Century Studio comes to Kirkcaldy after almost a decade in Edinburgh where it operated as a cafe and makers space. It now aims to create ripples in the Lang Toun. Stephen explained: “I want to promote the High Street, and I always wanted to have a space here to do something. The idea is the studio s available to people who are creatives, makers and who have ideas.

Stephen Kirkwood in new creatives space on High Street, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“I know what it is like to start a business and to make the jump from having an idea to getting to a bricks and mortar building and signing leases. This will give people the chance to do things at their leisure, and take their ideas from their laptops and home office to a space here in the town centre.”

Century Studio started out in 2014, as a small neighbourhood shop selling sustainably-made goods in the capital. Now relocated to the heart of the Lang Toun’s High Street, it has given a new lease of life to a building in the Merchants’ Quarter thanks to a building improvement grant from Fife Council which Stephen described as as “really beneficial.”

“We were able to do much more than just add a lick of paint. It helped turn a bleak looking shop into a calm space; something rather beautiful,” he said.

The studio is a calm and versatile space, simply decorated with plants and earthy textiles, and with a shelf of books to inspire possibility - it’s designed to be a little haven away from busy days and can be hired by the community for meetings, workshops, movement classes, retreats, in short anything else that brings people together. It has already worked with cultural trust, OnFife, and is keen to tap into the region’s creative industries.

Added Stephen: We’re not selling anything as a shop - apart from the space. We hope to organise a small makers’ market, and we have room for five or six makers to have a table and get a good range of products on show from across Fife.“We really want to get some momentum going so people walking past see a busy space and ask about it.”

Stephen is confident the location is also perfect for his news venture, and work is underway this month to market the venue and upgrade the website.

“The location is excellent,” he said. “We love the passion of people in the Merchants’; Quarter where everyone supports each other. There is a definite sense of community which is fantastic. It makes so much sense to all work together and sing each other’s praises.”