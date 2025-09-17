New St Andrews gym decision delights founders of new group behind project

A gym is set to be created at the former Madras College’s Kilrymont Campus in St Andrews after a planning application was given the go-ahead.

Fife Council has granted permission to Glasgow-based Scotsman Developments for the change of use of student accommodation to a gymnasium.

It will be operated by a new group, SALT, which was set up by members of a local gym following Its unexpected closure in 2024.

The team has agreed lease terms with Scotsman Group for a “hub for fitness and wellbeing.” This week, Fife Council gave the go-ahead for the development.

An artist's impression of how the gym could look (Pic: Submitted)

A report to planners said the facility will provide a “range of positive offers” to the residents and the wider local community through offering class based fitness, wellness, coaching and exercise. Situated where the technical/practical classrooms were, it said the gym use would support the mixed use principle at Kilrymont which offers “enhanced integration” between its residents and the local community.

“Further, the proposals make a very appropriate use of part of this listed building – effectively completing the main teaching / technical block repurposing and redevelopment,” it added.

A total of 19 letters of support were received by the council which advised that the proposed development would provide high quality health and wellbeing facilities for the area. In granting permission, planners concluded: “The proposal is compatible with the area in terms of land use, design and scale. Furthermore, no significant impacts would arise in regard to amenity or road safety.”

The news was welcomed by members of SALT.

"We were devastated when our gym suddenly closed, as many of us had been training there for years," said Dr. Carrie Ruxton, a former member turned founding director of SALT. "A small group of us got together to start a new gym. Now, we're working hard to recreate our fitness community here at Kilrymont, and we hope to welcome new members from the local area including the student population."

The team pitched its plans to the Scotsman Group.

“They immediately saw the potential,” said Josh Allen, another SALT founding director. “They admired our determination to bring coached, group fitness back to St Andrews and wanted to help us make it a reality by leasing us an unused space for SALT at Kilrymont.”

Founding director Alexis Durie added: “Our vision is to offer everything from high-energy functional training like CrossFit, Hyrox, and Spin, to calmer fitness classes like mobility, yoga and reformer Pilates," said founding director Alexis Durie.

"Additionally, we will offer on-site physiotherapy, nutrition, and other wellness services." The facility will cater to all fitness levels, from beginners to competitors, and will be locally owned and operated by the directors of SALT.

"When we were told our gym was being closed, we knew we had to do something to keep our community together," added Josh. "With SALT, we feel we have an opportunity to promote fitness in St Andrews in a way that has never been done.

“To many, the gym is so much more than exercise. It's therapy, it’s friendships, it’s an escape from daily stress and distractions.

“It's taken a year to make this happen, but we’ve been tirelessly in pursuit of this — we knew we couldn’t let the community down. We are so excited to open the doors at SALT to welcome back old friends, university students, and meet new community members, alike.”