Greener Kirkcaldy has appointed three new staff in partnership with Fife Gingerbread.

Chloe McMaster, Jamie Garner, and Keith Greenslade have joined the community-led charity on an initial six-month placement as part of the’ Life Chances: Lone Parent’ traineeships - a Fife Council-funded programme that supports lone parents to re-enter the workforce.

The staff enjoyed an extensive four-week induction to support them with skills training before joining Greener Kirkcaldy as full members of staff.

Lauren Brook, chief executive, Greener Kirkcaldy said: “Working with Fife Gingerbread has given us a fantastic opportunity to support people who were struggling to find work that meets their needs.

“All three staff have made a terrific start to their placements. We provided them with a full induction to help them settle into working life and get to know their teams. They are making a positive difference to our work already.”

Louise Park, project co-ordinator at Fife Gingerbread welcomed the new initiative.

She said: “Employers play a crucial role in removing barriers for lone parents returning to work and it’s been inspiring to see Greener Kirkcaldy step up with such commitment and care. This is the first time we’ve launched this programme with a third sector organisation and their support has been exceptional.”

Jamie Garner, admin assistant took on this placement as a single dad, parenting full time alone, because the hours fitted in with his parental responsibilities.

He said: “This gives me a chance to gain experience and transferable skills. I am enjoying the workplace culture, Greener Kirkcaldy treats its staff with respect and shows a high interest in taking care of my wellbeing and the wellbeing of the local community.”

Chloe Mcmaster, communications assistant, a lone parent of two boys, was looking for a job that worked around her other commitments.

She said: My confidence is growing as the weeks go on. Fife Gingerbread and Greener Kirkcaldy have made me feel at ease coming back to work. They have taken care of me and showed understanding that I am eager for a career.”

Keith Greenslade, assistant bike mechanic, added: “This is a supported placement for me allowing me to work around school hours. Being a single parent full time and having to rely on public transport made it very difficult for me to find employment.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying being back in a supportive workplace and being able to sustain a routine. Joining Greener Kirkcaldy has put me in a better financial situation that will allow me and my son to take part in more activities together. For example, travelling to football games.”

The placements are one way in which Greener Kirkcaldy is increasing its work to support employability in the Kingdom. The charity has more than 120 volunteers and offers a wide range of skills training in its community kitchen, training garden and active travel hub.

It recently teamed up with the King’s Trust on a programme supporting local people to explore careers in sustainability, while long-serving staff member Geraldine O’Riordan was recently appointed as its first employability co-ordinator.