New study looks at possibilities for ex-Argos store empty for five years in heart of Fife town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A business study has been commissioned that will look at the opportunities for the future of the former Argos site in Cupar which has sat empty for five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cupar Development Trust, which is leading the project, met last week with its working group, and heard from Mark Kummerer of MKA Economics, the appointed consultants.

Plans are now in hand to run a consultation process which will get feedback from the community, business and third sector organisations in the market town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site covers the 20,000 sq ft former Argos building as well as Ferguson Square, giving direct, level access for pedestrians to Crossgate and the town centre - and ramped access to Waterend Road with parking provision and vehicular access to the building.

Argos left Cupar five years ago, leaving behind a large empty unit (Pic: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

And while nothing is yet set in stone, Mark Kummerer of MKA Economics, described the move as “an exciting stage” on the back of significant amount of legwork by the trust to get it to this stage.

Tony Miklinski, chair of CDT, said: “The potential of the project is for a transformational multi-million pound development at the heart not only of Cupar, but also of north-east Fife. The opportunities that affords are significant - from a community support and wellbeing perspective to a sustainable, economic development that will secure and repurpose the property and see investment to drive commercial benefits to Cupar and our town’s catchment.”

The study is expected to report to the trust in June with interim updates on a monthly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Mr Kummerer: “The trust’s working group includes a wealth of experience which not only gives the project credence but also demonstrates how it is embedded at a local level. This is not a project being parachuted into Cupar. It is being driven by people who are passionate about the town and region.”

The former Argos store in Cupar (Pic: Submitted)

The working group has been considering potential uses for the building, including the re-siting of the town’s foodbank to create a facility that is “fit for purpose and future proofed”, the creation of a food market, the opportunity for a training kitchen to provide educational support for cross-generational groups as well as the piloting of a fresh fruit and veg prescription service in support of GP Practices across north-east Fife and Levenmouth.

Mr Miklinski stressed: “At this stage, nothing is set in concrete” saying: “The premise of the project was borne out of a need to better support vulnerable people in our area. Food is what brings us together - and so the Cupar Food Station’s focus remains on food and drink - and the provision of the same, whether on a commercial basis or through charitable and social enterprise initiatives.

“Cupar is an historic market town. It is at the centre of an extraordinarily abundant region for farming, food and drink production and well as an amazing collection or companies using those ingredients to make and sell produce. The opportunity is for the Cupar Food Station to tap into that resource for the benefit of our community, creating an economically sustainable project that enables the Trust and its partners to continue in our support for Cupar and our large, rural catchment..”

More will be shared over the coming weeks via CuparNow’s channels in support of the Trust.