New support for unpaid carers in Fife thanks to local sight loss charity

Glenrothes-based charity Seescape will provide training and support to those who are unpaid carers. Run in conjunction with Fife Carers Community Chest, the support will focus on eye conditions, help with overcoming some of the challenges associated with low vision and access to further support that is available for people with sight loss.

The charity will run a series of information and guided walk training sessions in communities aimed at anyone who cares for someone with sight loss. The free sessions will provide key insights into different eye conditions, how they impact on daily life and what they do to someone's vision and mobility.

Sessions will also include practical guidance such as information on gadgets, assistive technology and support available through Seescape and partner organisations and Guide Assist Training to equip unpaid carers with the skills to guide visually impaired adults safely, confidently and with empathy.

The Glenrothes-based charity has received nearly half a million pounds of donations (Pic: Submitted)

Lesley Carcary, chief executive of Seescape, said: “Our work to support people across Fife with sight loss means we know just how hard it can be to adjust – not just for people who are visually impaired, but for the people who look after them every day.

“We already work hard to make sure families have the right support in place to help them live their lives to the full – but we are thrilled to be working with Fife Carers Community Chest to bring additional advice and support to unpaid carers who are looking after loved ones. If you need support or would like more information, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us.”

Seecape is holding open days for people to find out more about services and support for people with sight loss. The open days will showcase the support and services on offer, including rehabilitation, advice, technology demonstrations and social opportunities. Seescape will also highlight their community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins.

The open day is a chance for new clients to find out about and try out support aids to help them remain independent and learn about other support services available for people affected by sight loss.