New survey in Fife to assess region‘s traditional building skills

A survey has been launched to help Fife Council and Fife Historic Buildings Trust understand the current availability of traditional building skills throughout the region - and how they can support the construction and built heritage sectors.

Responses are welcomed from everyone with an interest in the construction and built heritage sectors, including contractors, crafts people, building professionals, and property owners and managers. Although primarily aimed at those who are based or work here, having a national perspective is also important.

The survey will feed into a traditional skills audit, and will also inform the traditional skills training activities that will be delivered via Buckhaven Heritage - an ambitious project that will explore the local heritage and support the town’s future.

The council and trust are working with the local community to develop the heritage project, thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, the Community Recovery Fund, and Fife Council.

A stone carving competition in Fi8fe (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Colin Davidson, Levenmouth area convenor, said: “Fife has over 6,000 listed buildings and structures that are recognised for their architectural or historic significance - and many more buildings across Fife were built before 1919, using traditional material and methods. This means that there is a real need for a skilled construction workforce with a sound understanding of traditional building skills and the particular requirements of historic buildings.

“The traditional skills audit will help to identify the strengths and challenges within the industry, and I encourage as many individuals and businesses as possible to take part in the survey.

Gail Williamson, grants operations manager at HES, added: "Traditional building skills are fundamental to safeguarding Scotland’s historic environment. By investing in expertise and supporting skills training, we can ensure heritage buildings continue to stand the test of time, all while reducing the environmental impact of construction through retrofit and reuse.

"The insights from this audit will support HES grant-funded projects like Buckhaven Heritage, helping to shape projects that enhance the historic built environment while equipping the local community with valuable skills and hands-on training opportunities."