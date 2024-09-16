New survey launched to have say on future of Lochgelly services and venues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Council has launched an online survey to gather community feedback on the future of key services and facilities in Lochgelly.

It offers local residents and organisations a chance to share their ideas on how spaces like Lochgelly Centre, St Andrews Church and Lochgelly Town Hall should be used in the years ahead.

The survey is part of a wider effort to ensure that the voices of the local community are heard and considered when making decisions - the town hall is at the end of its life as a community use facility and Fife Council is eager to explore ways to use this important space.

The survey went live this week, and will cover key topics such as how the community spaces should be used, what kinds of activities or services these buildings should host, and ideas for repurposing the town hall

Lochgelly Town Hall (Pic: Google Maps)

The feedback will help shape decisions on how key services can best meet the needs of the There will also be two community workshops to gather input, giving locals the chance to discuss their ideas in more detail. Participants are required to attend both - those who cannot attend can still have their say through the survey.

They take place at Lochgelly Centre on Friday, October 11 and 18 both from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Councillor Alex Campbell, Area Convenor, said: "This is an important moment for Lochgelly. Your feedback will help us make decisions that reflect what Lochgelly needs now and will also shape the future of the town’s community spaces for years to come. Whether you have ideas about the use of these community facilities, or thoughts on how these buildings can better serve local needs, your input is invaluable.”

“This online survey is a great opportunity for Lochgelly residents to tell us what they want to see for the future of key services and facilities in the town. We value every voice in the community, and your input will help us create spaces that work for everyone. The workshops are also a great opportunity for residents to tell us what they want for the town, so we want to hear from you.”