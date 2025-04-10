New survey launched to help create community plan for Fife towns
The information gathered will form part of a community plan, which will provide evidence of what needs to be protected in the area and what needs to happen to improve lives and places.
The last action plan for the are area from 2018 to 2023, and was organised by local charity CLEAR Buckhaven & Methil.It included actions like upgrading the foreshore, planting trees and flowers and improving paths and public transport. There has been good progress, but new challenges have also emerged, and now it’s time for an update.
The new plan will underpin Buckhaven Heritage, an ambitious project that will explore the local heritage and support the town’s future. It could also form the basis of a Local Place Plan, and influence decisions on development and local services. Community Enterprise, an independent social enterprise, is supporting the Community Plan process.
Councillor Colin Davidson, Levenmouth area convenor, said: “This is an exciting time for Buckhaven, and I encourage as many people as possible to take part in the survey to have their say about what happens in the area, and to influence the plans for the Buckhaven Heritage project.
Fife Council and Fife Historic Buildings Trust are working with the local community to develop the Buckhaven Heritage project, thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, the Community Recovery Fund, and Fife Council. The Buckhaven Heritage project will celebrate the places and stories that are important to the community through a series of linked heritage projects for the town.
Caroline Clark, National Lottery Heritage Fund director for Scotland, said: “Heritage sits at the heart of a place’s identity, adding depth, character and value. It helps connect people and communities to a place and boosts local economic prosperity.
“Thanks to National Lottery players we are supporting the development of this heritage driven regeneration plan for Buckhaven.
“Our aim is to help drive heritage and community focused regeneration, helping local people to deliver long-term, sustainable improvements. I would encourage people to take this opportunity to get involved and to highlight their priorities for Buckhaven.”
Local people can get involved through public consultations, conversations with community groups, and events and activities visit https://fifehistoricbuildings.org.uk/project/buckhaven/.
