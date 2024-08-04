Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership is under new, temporary leadership.

Fiona McKay, the head of performance, planning and commissioning has stepped in as interim director. The changes come after Nicky Connor, left her role in July to become chief executive role at NHS Tayside. The partnership is expecting to announce a new, permanent director by the end of the month.

Ms Connor was originally appointed as the director of health and social care and chief officer of the Fife Integration Joint Board in October 2019. Prior to this she was associate director of nursing.

Now, she is heading on to a bigger role with NHS Tayside. Colleagues in Fife, she is leaving a legacy of positivity behind her in the Kingdom.

Nicky Connor (left) is the new CEO at NHS Tayside, with Fiona McKay stepping in as Fife Health and Social Care Partnerhips’s interim director.

“Nicky has been a valuable member of the executive team within NHS Fife and in her role as chief officer has been instrumental in driving forward a wide range of initiatives within the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership,” said Carol Potter, chief executive of NHS Fife.

“We would like to thank Nicky for her hard work and commitment during her time as director but also the many years of service within the nursing profession in Fife. Her dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to providing person centred healthcare to our communities across Fife has been commendable.”

At her last IJB meeting in May, Ms Connor herself said goodbye to the board.

“I have so enjoyed my time as director of this partnership and chief director of the board,” she said. “I’m proud of everything we have achieved and put in place. No doubt Fife’s HSCP will go on to flourish in terms of delivering for the people of Fife.

She continued: “I’ve been privileged to work with the best leadership team anywhere - they all go above and beyond every single day. Our heartbeat is our staff. It’s our greatest strength, and I know I’m leaving the board in really good hands."

Ms McKay has worked within the social work service and in the partnership for over 30 years in a range of diverse roles including managing a local community social work centre to working in a contractual role with third and private sector partners.

A spokesperson for the HSCP said: “A robust recruitment process is currently underway, and we hope to announce a permanent appointment by the end of August.”