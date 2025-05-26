Kirkcaldy’s main shopping centre is being turned into a platform to showcase businesses across the town as part of the first ever Langtoun Fest.

Organised by the Kirkcaldy Collective business network, which launched earlier this year, it is taking over the Mercat Shopping Centre across June with themed events each weekend - and they are all open for businesses and creatives to be part of.

Running from May 31 to July 6, the initiative aims to spotlight the many businesses working hard across the Lang Toun, and bring their products and services to a wider audience, and encourage more people into the mall.

Nicolle Mullen, who launched Kirkcaldy Collective and now has around 400 people on her Facebook networking page, has been working to pull together the various themed weekends which include fashion, good and drink, wellbeing, travel, and lifestyle.

Nicolle Mullen is behind the themed events taking place at the Mercat Shopping Centre (Pics; Submitted)

She said: “With the Langtoun Festival launching next month, we wanted to see how we could take part - how could we take our networking events and show people across the town what all the different businesses do? We wanted to let people see the great work and services being done here they maybe don’t know about.”

The events will feature stalls as well as information points and events with the aim to create a bit of buzz across the Mercat.

“It is running throughout June with the main focus on weekends - that was where the biggest interest lay,” said Nicolle. “The response has been good and it has gained in momentum as it gets nearer.

“We are trying to get word out to all the right places to bring as many people as possible into the Mercat each weekend, and we’re still looking for more people and businesses to come on board. There are stalls available as well as space for pop-up banners to do some simple advertising.” The themed weekends are open to all, and kick off with fashion and retail this weekend when there are hopes of staging a fashion flash mob catwalk, while the Salvation Army’s Mercat base is hosting a kilo sale outside the front of its shop when it will have a variety of ladies, gents and children’s clothing on sale for just £2 per kilo. Nourish Family Centre is also staging a bridal fashion show.

There are weekends devoted to food and drink with pop-up restaurants, and wellbeing with plans to make it as much fun as possible for children and families, as well as travel and culture, lifestyle, and it concludes with a makers and creators event to showcase the town’s growing sector.

“It could have arts and crafts, singers , dancers, fitness classes- we are thinking out of the box to showcase as many businesses as we can in the town,” said Nicolle. “We’re even looking at a yoga class in the middle of the Mercat!”

For further information please visit the Kirkcaldy Collective Facebook page.