New Toll Centre manager hopes to modernise as Burntisland hub nears half century

Allan Beattie started as centre manager for Burntisland’s Toll Centre on June 12, and he said one of the key aims is to bring the building “into the 21st Century".

The centre will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. Allan said there are plans to celebrate the milestone but the centre’s overarching goal is to look at how it can benefit the community.

He said: “Listening to the community is the first part of being able to put a plan into action. There’s no point in me coming in with my ideas if it’s not going to suit local people. It's really important for me to be able to do that”.

Allan Beattie is the new centre manager at the Toll Centre, Burntisland (Pic: Callum McCormack)

Allan comes from a background in outdoor activity instructing before moving into retail management. A chance inquiry thanks to his dog walker saw him apply for the role.

Allan explained: “She read some of the books that were in my house and she said ‘I’m not sure if you’re still looking for work, but there’s a job at the Toll, I think you’d be good for it’".

Originally from Edinburgh, Allan moved to Burntisland three years ago, but said the town holds a place in his heart. He said: “I used to come here on holiday for about nine years on the trot, so I hold Burntisland very dearly. It's very close. I’ve got many fond memories of it. So calling this place home is actually quite a blessing and this is not something I want to ruin. I want to do something that’s actually going to cause positive change within the community”.

The Toll Centre opened its doors in 1974 and grew out of Burntisland’s youth clubs.

The centre will host an open day on Thursday, June 21 from 7.00pm. The centre is also keen to add to its roster of volunteers and staff as it looks to increase its provision.