Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

OnFife is opening the doors to its vast Collections Centre in Glenrothes where more than 250,000 artefacts are cared for.

Among the objects are some 80,000 items from Fife Council's museums collections, which were transferred to the former Amazon warehouse five years ago. The collection, now cared for by OnFife, is more than 100 years old and includes donations from individuals, businesses and community organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-hour tours will also give an insight into OnFife’s extensive archive of historic documents and catch glimpses of around 1,000 works of art. To book a place, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.onfife.com/venues/fife-collections-centre/

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A glimpse into Fife's archives includes historic charters (Pic: OnFife)

Many items reflect Fife’s industrial past – a time clock that ensured workforce punctuality at Nairn’s linoleum factory in Kirkcaldy; linen and silk sample books produced by Dunfermline cloth manufacturers; and a pair of National Coal Board wellington boots, still with traces of coal dust.

Among the artefacts are echoes of Fife’s maritime heritage – a dressing case that belonged to Catherine the Great’s revered admiral, Inverkeithing-born Samuel Greig; an elegant shop sign, shaped like a sailing vessel, that hung outside a Methil ship chandlers.

There are reminders of a lost commercial world – a ‘Protectograph’ that prevented unauthorised alteration of business cheques; a set of Scots weights and measures used by Burgh inspectors in Burntisland; and one of the earliest mass-produced office calculators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Household gadgets – once ‘must have’, now ‘most rare’ – include a 1904 hand crank Singer sewing machine, bought in Dunfermline; a 1920s gramophone, purchased in Cowdenbeath; and a 1950s Bakelite TV, complete with nine-inch screen and 49 Guineas price tag.

There are vintage toys galore – a black Triang doll’s pram that defines the term ‘design classic’; a red pedal racing car swish enough for Stirling Moss; and a charming child’s desk, perfect for today’s homeworking were it not so petite.

Tours, which are free of charge, will take place on Wednesday (October 4), Tuesday November 7, and Thursday December 7 – all at 10.30am.