New tribute to be unveiled to forgotten Fife painter and illustrator

A new tribute is to be unveiled to one of Fife’s forgotten painters, illustrators and decorative artists who once presented his work to the Queen Mother.

William McLaren, who was brought up in Cardenden, is to be remembered with a new display board at Nanny's Corner, next to his home town’s railway station. It has been created by David Taylor, with Cardenden History Group, and describes the artist and his achievements.

William moved with his family to Cardenden at the age of three in 1926. He attended Auchterderran East Primary School and then later, Beath Secondary School - now Beath High School. The family moved in 1939 to a house in Denfield Avenue where William decorated it with a mural of an Italian Renaissance scene, completely covering one wall.

After winning a place at the Edinburgh College of Art, William graduated in 1944 with a Diploma and then a year later completed his Post-Diploma Course, endorsed with "Highly Commended".

David Taylor at the new display board in tribute to painter William McLaren (Pic: Submitted)

After spending a year in London, he went on to visit Florence, Rome, Sicily and parts of France “to further his education and experience, both in work and world of art”.

William started to earn a living as a commercial illustrator for Radio Times as well as becoming a prolific book illustrator. More commercial work opportunities followed where he also illustrated for The Listener and The Sphere magazines.

After moving to Edinburgh in 1963 William was commissioned to paint murals in Hopetoun House, Tyninghame House, St Adrian’s Church at West Wemyss and in 1977 the mural at the Lodge Canongate Kilwinning in Edinburgh which was regarded to have been the finest and most accomplished of his work. Public commissions included working at the Royal Lyceum Theatre and the Kings Theatre in Edinburgh.

In 1985, he designed and decorated a souvenir album celebrating the Old Vic Theatre in Edinburgh and presented it to the Queen Mother. William died in 1987, age 64 and was buried in the family plot at Bowhill Cemetery, Cardenden.

Following a successful exhibition last year which commemorated the 100 years since he was born – opened by his family – it was thought that his legacy should continue. With this new display, it will allow local people to remember Wiliam and continue to keep his memory alive.