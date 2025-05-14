The launch of a new UK-wide system to support veterans has been welcomed by Kirkcaldy MP, Melanie Ward.

VALOUR was announced with £50 million of funding from the UK Government, and will make it easier for former service personnel to get the help they need - ending the postcode lottery that left many veterans behind under the previous Conservative Government.

The new system, named in tribute to the bravery of the UK’s Armed Forces, will set up a network of support centres across all four nations of the UK. They will act as a one-stop shop for veterans, bringing services together under one roof to make it easier to get help. Regional field officers will also be on hand to make sure support is better joined up and based on real feedback from veterans and their families.

Ms Ward MP said: “This is a vital step forward for over 4000 veterans in my constituency. VALOUR will make a real difference for veterans in Fife and across the UK, by giving them easier access to the support they deserve and use the skills they learnt in the forces in their lives after service.

Melanie Wards with Veterans Minister Al Carns (Pic: Submitted)

“For too long, veterans were let down by the Tories and job support for veterans was slashed in half. That’s not good enough.”

Ms Ward added: “We owe the men and women who served our country more than words, and thanks to VALOUR, they’ll finally get the proper support they deserve.”