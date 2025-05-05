New units planned by growing Fife business in need of extra space

How the new units could look if councillors give the go-ahead (Pics: Bracewell Stirling Consulting, from Fife Council planning portal)

A Fife business is looking to expand by creating new units to meet its need for extra working space.

Electricity Asset Services has applied to Fife Council for permission to create the units at Lochgelly Industrial Park.

Formed in 2017, the business - based in The Avenue Industrial Estate - is now an established major local employer in the UK energy sector. In a supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, it said that as it continues to expand, the need for additional operational workspace “is becoming more critical.” EAS said it required additional operational area to “meet the rising demand and maintain the company’s competitive edge in the crucial energy sector.” It continued: “To support growth, the company proposes to build new industrial units and service yard across from its existing facility. This will ensure that the applicant can continue to innovate, grow its leadership in the energy sector - maintaining its role as a major local employer for Fife.” The application envisages eight new units at the industrial estate with one serving as a staff breakout and gym. It also proposes to create on- site parking, an HGV yard, and a large storage shed.

The statement added: “The proposals will provide EAS with the framework and infrastructure required to continue their sustained growth as a major employer in the renewable energy sector within Fife.

“The proposal site is conveniently located adjacent to the applicants existing facilities, and falls within the Edinburgh & South East Scotland City Region Deal. The proposed industrial units provide great opportunity for a new landmark in Lochgelly with reference to Fife’s rich history. Additionally, with the applicants focus on integrating sustainable principles through the scheme, this application is well positioned to become a monumental piece of contemporary architecture - a great addition to one of Fife’s well established, thriving, and vibrant business hubs.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.