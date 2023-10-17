Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Digital Fife is a charity which offers free websites to community groups to promote their work, online learning and to be part of a like minded community.

Over 250 community groups across the Kingdom have already set up their websites with Digital Fife, but now a brand-new ‘version two’ is being launched in Glenrothes on Tuesday, October 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new platform has now been created for the websites and the launch event will give those already using a Digital Fife website, or any community group who would like to use a Digital Fife website, the chance to find out more about the opportunities the change can provide.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new version of the Digital Fife community websites is being launched. (Pic: Getty Images)

The free to attend event at the Lomond Centre will see chairman Jim Doig give an introduction to the charity before Bob Crichton, website developer, provides information on the new look sites and provides a showcase of websites using the new platform. There will also be a question and answer session and refreshments.

Digital Fife, which is run by volunteers, helps community groups create a website with no knowledge of coding required so they can spread their message, keep in touch with members, attract new members, run surveys and publish documents and videos.

A spokesperson for Digital Fife said: “A warm invitation is extended to all Fife voluntary organisations and charities currently using a Digital Fife website and want to hear about the opportunities of the new design, and a special welcome to representatives of any community groups who do not already have a website and want to discover the benefits that are available free of charge to their organisation.”