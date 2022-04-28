New video gives glimpse of refurbishment work at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre

The Kirkcaldy venue is being given a whole new look to become a major cultural hub for the town and the region - and the doors, which closed at the start of the pandemic, won’t re-open until March 2023.

This week, OnFife, which manages the Kingdom’s theatres, art galleries, libraries and museums, launched a new video showing the work going on inside the 120-year-old building.

It shows how the ground floor has been completely opened up to accommodate a new creative hub and revitalised café and bar layout.

It also reveals major work at the far end of the lower function suite, while upstairs in the Beveridge Suite, the former kitchen and bathroom have been fully removed ready for something new.

The budget for the project was recently increased by Fife Council which poured in an extra £1.7m as costs soared because of the pandemic and exit from the EU.

The auditorium has already undergone a major facelift, with new carpeting, painting and fixtures completed in preparation for new seating and sound system being installed.

Kirsty Keay, director of commercial and corporate development at OnFife, said: “It's clear that work is progressing well on this very special venue and we're looking forward to welcoming people back to enjoy all the experiences the Adam Smith will offer.

“It’s always exciting when we can see what’s happening behind the walls of the building as it makes it easier to begin envisaging the new layout and facilities that are being created.

“The Adam Smith promises to be a central creative destination in Kirkcaldy, a place where people will gather to enjoy top class entertainment, meet and work with like-minded creatives and chill out with friends in the café bar.”

Paul Vaughan, Fife Council’s head of communities and neighbourhoods, Paul Vaughan added: “This will be a fantastic facility when work is finished and it’s important we do finish it for the benefit of local people and visitors to Kirkcaldy.