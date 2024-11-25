New virtual reality centre in Kirkcaldy town centre aims to add to facilities

A Fife town centre’s first virtual reality centre has unveiled plans to add to its facility weeks after opening.

Project Portal opened its doors in the former Thomas Cook base in the heart of Kirkcaldy’s pedestrianised zone last month, allowing fans to enjoy the thrill of an immersive VR experience as well as offering a retro games arcade.

Now the operator behind it wants to add a small cafe serving teas, coffees and light snacks. Ronald Mackay, of the Lochgelly-based Project Portal, has applied to Fife Council for permission of a change of use from a shop to gaming facilities with an ancillary cafe at the premises at 193-195 High Street.

Project Portal offers VR fans the chance to experience the thrill of racing on the Nürburgring track, while its retro arcade offers classic games such as Tekken and Mortal Kombat and includes the original Xbox, Playstation 2 and 5 with games such as Fortnite and Minecraft.

Inside the new VR centre in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

The shop has sat empty since Thomas Cook closed in 2019. Plans to re-open it after a takeover by Hays Travel that year came to nothing. It was only recently cleared out to make way for the new VR arcade.

The new gaming arcade, which proposes to operate between midday and 8:00pm, said its daily activities “have been carefully selected to be appropriate for a family-friendly environment, and do not include any live performances, loudspeakers, or other high-noise operations.”

Its cafe plans extend to tea, coffee and snacks - and nothing will be baked on the premises.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.