The Forth Bridges Trail is a five-mile circular route which brings together 16 points of interest in the coastal towns, and along the Forth Road Bridge, offers historical facts, local tales and folklore, and panoramic views of the three crossings and the Firth of Forth.

Stops include Battery Road in North Queensferry remembering The Briggers - the men and boys who constructed the Forth Bridge - the Forth Road Bridge’s iconic towers with views from the walkway over Port Edgar to the west and the Forth Bridge to the east.

They also include Hawes in South Queensferry opposite the Hawes Inn featured in Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel Kidnapped and The Binks in South Queensferry, a natural rock jetty used by Queen Margaret in the 11th century to cross the Firth of Forth and where the name Queensferry originates.

The trail is ideal for cyclists as well as walkers (Pic: Stephen Sweeney)

Developed by the Forth Bridges Tourism Group, the trail has been designed to encourage visitors to explore the area further on both sides of the Forth, and support the area’s year-round tourism businesses. The trail is accessible by foot, bike, and public transport, including train stations at North Queensferry and Dalmeny.

Signs marking points of interest have been designed to reflect the famous red steelwork of the original Forth Bridge, awarded UNESO World Heritage Site status in 2015. The panels feature illustrated maps, images and stories on the history of the bridges, the Firth of Forth, and communities of North and South Queensferry in collaboration with local history and heritage groups.

Ivan McKee, Tourism Minister officially la,unched the trail at Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry with representatives from local tourism businesses.

He said: “The Forth Bridges is one of Scotland’s most loved attractions and visitors are now being offered the chance to explore the area in a thought out and structured way.

The Forth Bridges Trail is a five-mile circular route which brings together 16 points of interest (Pic: Stephen Sweeney)

“It’s great to be able to launch the Forth Bridges Trail and celebrate Scotland’s iconic bridges, whilst supporting economic recovery and developing the tourism offering to the community.

“The trail supports active and sustainable travel, whilst encouraging them to explore the local communities, learning not only about the history of the Forth Bridges themselves, but also that of the communities they walk through as part of their journey.”

Ken Gourlay, who chairs the Forth Bridges Tourism Group and is executive director of enterprise and environment at Fife Council said: “The Forth Bridges communities have welcomed visitors for hundreds of years, be they pilgrims, ferry passengers or those enjoying the coast and our magnificent bridges, and the new trail showcases this long and rich history.

“With the area being so easily accessible by public transport, we hope that The Forth Bridges Trail will encourage visitors to come and explore both sides of the Forth cycling or on foot, enjoying the outdoor activities and excellent hospitality that is on offer, and of course taking in the wonderful views.