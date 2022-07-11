New volunteer group Coastwatch on duty at Aberdour’s Silver Sands

Coastwatch West Fife started in March, and its growing team of volunteers monitor passing vessels as well as scanning the seascape for anyone in difficulty.

It is only the third group set up in Scotland, but the second in Fife - one already operates at St Monans.

It supports the work of HM Coastguard as well as lifeguards stationed at the beach during the summer.

Aberdour beach

On a recent visit, Annabelle Ewing, MSP for Cowdenbeath, paid tribute to the group’s work, hailing it as “a really exciting and important venture.”

It has already been accepted as probationary members of the Sea Safety Group with HM Coastguard, and is looking to raise funds to install a defibrillator at the beach.

Craig Somerville, station manager, said: “We are the coastguard’s eyes and ears on the ground

Annabelle Ewing with the Coastwatch team at the Silver Sands

“We don’t take part in rescues - our job is to spot, plot and report.”

That involves monitoring radios and scanning the horizon across a busy Forth.

It covers everything from cruise ships to people out in inflatables, as well as kayakers, paddle boarders and wild swimmers.

The team is equipped with VHF marine radio and optical aids such as maritime binoculars, and maintains radio monitoring of the international VHF distress channel in support of search and rescue operations.

“It’s enjoyable,” he said. “We have some members who love to spend at the beach. It’s tranquil looking out to the water and monitoring what is happening.

“Last weekend we had nearly 1000 people at the Silver Sands from Sunday morning, so it is busy. We train our members on seas, tides, weather and other observational rescue skills.

“Our concerns are for the ever expanding number of sea and coastal users and the welfare of marine wildlife along our shores.

“Our volunteers will be trained as observers to spot, plot, report and update activity on the sea and along the coastline.”

Coastwatch West Fife is one of a growing number of coastal surveillance stations around the coast of mainland Britain.

As well as scanning the waters for any issues, it is also looking to start first aid training, and it is working to gain Declared Facility Status (DFS) which would mean it is recognised as an integral part of the UK Maritime Search and Rescue organisation.

And looking further ahead, its volunteers could also help monitor Fife Coastal Path which brings large numbers of people through Aberdour.

“Hopefully as we get established, we will be able to send out patrols along to Burntisland and report back on any problems. “

With members coming from Kirkcaldy, Rosyth, Dalgety Bay and further afield, the group hopes it can continue to grow.

“We are aiming for charity status we get everything set up,” added Craig. “Just now, we are a not for profit group.

“It has got off to a great start. The members have loved being part of it, and we have more who have expressed an interest in joining.,”