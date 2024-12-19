New volunteers join Kinghorn RNLI crew just in time for Christmas

The new volunteers have joined Kinghorn RNLI just in time for Christmas. (Pic: RNLI)

New volunteers have joined the Kinghorn RNLI crew just in time for Christmas to help save lives at sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local station’s newest volunteers SJ, Jamie, Alastair, Heather, Kelly and James have all progressed through their mandatory training and will become qualified volunteers with the RNLI just in time for Christmas.

Jamie, Alastair, Heather and James have been training to become volunteer crew members who, alongside the helm, will help operate the lifeboat during rescues and to ensure the safety of rescues. As well as going out on rescues, lifeboat crew members also commit to regular training in boat handling, radio communications, casualty care, navigation and radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New volunteer SJ is training to become a tractor driver, and Kelly has passed her shore crew plan with the plan to return as boat crew next spring.

Liz Davidson, lifeboat operations manager, said: “We are extremely grateful to our new volunteers for joining us just in time for Christmas. They have all shown tremendous dedication and commitment to their new volunteer roles through their training, and we’re delighted to have them aboard.

“Volunteer crew members, including our shore crew and tractor drivers, allow us to launch our lifeboat and help save lives at sea. We would encourage anyone interested in volunteering with the RNLI to get in touch.

“As RNLI volunteers, we’re on call 365 days a year, which includes Christmas day. Whenever the call for help comes in, we will drop everything to answer, which includes spending time with our families and friends over the festive season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the charity comes to the end of its 200th milestone year, the RNLI is launching its annual Christmas fundraising appeal, with a focus on the volunteer lifeboat crew members who are spending Christmas on-call.

On average, RNLI lifeboats launch over 100 times during the Christmas period every year. Whatever weather winter throws at them, RNLI crews are ready to sacrifice time with their families and battle the elements to save lives at sea. These rescues, and others all year round, are only made possible by the RNLI’s generous supporters, helping to fund the essential kit, training and equipment needed to keep crews prepared and protected.

To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal, and enable the charity to continue its lifesaving work, visit: RNLI.org/WinterAppeal