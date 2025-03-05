New volunteers join Seescape to help work of Fife’s sight loss charity

Stuart Beveridge talking to new volunteers about technology (Pic: Submitted)

Fife’s sight loss charity, Seescape, has welcomed 20 new volunteers - and one has told how the charity helped her get back into work following a stroke.

The organisation, formerly known as Fife Society For The Blind, helps 3500 people every year to live independently, and it relies on volunteers to help them deliver their life-changing work.

Roles include working with its social groups, befriending, and supporting sensory walks throughout the region.

One volunteer, who was left unable to work after a stroke, told how she was able to get back into the workplace thanks to the skills and confidence that volunteering helped her to develop.

Heather, an office-based volunteer, said the benefits of volunteering have been “amazing”.

She said: "I have been able to update my skills, learn new ones and I have managed to get paid employment on the back of having the recent work experiences volunteering gave me.

“The staff are very friendly and have supported me not only in getting employment but socially also. I have made friends and attended social events, and I always feel included.

“I would recommend volunteering at Seescape to others because not only are you helping other people you are gaining valuable skills and having fun. I have found it hugely rewarding not only in terms of how I have benefited career wise but also knowing I am part of something that makes people’s lives better.”

Seescape recently welcomed the new faces to a special volunteers’ day at its hub in Glenrothes where they met members of staff, received some training for their upcoming roles and learned more about assistive technology and sighted guide training.

Lesley Carcary, chief executive, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our 20 new volunteers who have agreed to give up their time to support us and who will make a real difference to people who are blind or have sight loss.

“Our fantastic volunteers and their support means we can do so much more for our clients – particularly in helping tackle loneliness and isolation caused by losing your sight.

“We are looking forward to working with these new volunteers and we hope they enjoy volunteering here and supporting those with sight loss. It only takes a small amount of time to make a big difference in someone’s life. We always need more volunteers, and we are grateful for any amount of time someone is able to commit to supporting us. If this something you, or think someone you know, would be interest in, please get in touch via our website.”