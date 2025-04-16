New walking groups for bereaved Fifers are launched in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New walking groups for people who have suffered a bereavement have been launched in Fife.

Support charity, Cruse Scotland, has started the ‘Walk And Talk’ initiative in Kirkcaldy Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy for adults who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

The first of the new Fife based support groups successfully kicked off this week and those who came along now encourage others in similar circumstances to join the fortnightly jaunts.

‘Walk & Talk’ is led by trained walk leaders, offering those who are grieving the opportunity to meet new people, form friendships and become active.

The support walks are taking place in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)

Pittencrieff Park was chosen as the first location, with leader, Justyna Majewska on hand to welcome and put everyone at ease before setting off.

The first Kirkcaldy Walk & Talk will be held on Monday, May 5 and Cruse Scotland, the nation’s leading bereavement support charity, looks forward to welcoming any adults who perhaps feel isolated after a loss or who could benefit from meeting others going through a similar thing, to come along for a gentle stroll.

To find out more or to register your interest, visit www.crusescotland.org.uk/get-support

Justyna said; "It was a joy to welcome our first Walk & Talk group in Dunfermline today. I’m absolutely delighted to be leading members of this wonderful community through a journey of connection, nature, and gentle healing.”

“Despite the forecast, the weather turned out to be pleasantly kind, and it felt like a perfect start to what I hope will be a meaningful and supportive experience for all involved. It’s a journey I’m honoured to walk beside each and every one of them."

Mairi Morrison, area manager for east Scotland, added: “It’s so important for people who have been bereaved to have someone to talk to and opportunities to make new friends. Our walks will be in different locations around Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline and would love for more people to join us.”

The initiative has been funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Cruse Scotland has been supporting bereaved people across the nation for over 60 years. It offers vital bereavement support regardless of age, the relationship to the deceased, and no matter how recent or long ago the death occurred.