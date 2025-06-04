New website launched as Burntisland's Big Green Market prepares for its next event

Burntisland’s Big Green Market has launched a new website this week, during Volunteers Week, to celebrate its fabulous team of over 70 volunteers.

The event’s new website was created thanks to funding from Kirkcaldy’s You Decide initiative and tells the story of how a simple idea to support the community recovering from Covid lockdowns has become a much loved Burntisland institution four years later.

And organisers say the key to the success of the monthly markets is the strong team of volunteers behind them.

Nicki Francis, organiser, said: “We really do have the best team, setting up and running the market, packing down and passing on unsold items to local charities, there is plenty of work to do and many hands make light work is proved to be right every single month.”

The Big Green Market is back in Burntisland this week - and it's launched a new website.

Co-organiser Jo Hobbett added: “I really don’t know how we pull this extravaganza off every month, but somehow we do. We have THE best volunteers in the country, I’m sure of it! I think getting the job done but having a laugh at the same time makes this team so brilliant”.

One volunteer is quoted on the event’s new website saying: “The Big Green Market is the highlight of my month, volunteering here has literally changed my life”.

The Big Green Market’s new website at www.biggreenmarket.com is full of information about the history of Burntisland’s monthly pre-loved market and has details of current volunteering opportunities for anyone interested in getting involved.

As well as coinciding with Volunteers Week, the website launch comes ahead of this month’s market.

The June market will be open at the Burntisland Parish Church Halls on Friday, June 6 from noon to 4pm and on Saturday, June 7 from 10 am to 1pm offering bargains galore.

This month the market will be raising money for the Burntisland Repair Cafe which will next be held on Saturday, June 21.

The Community Council and Burntisland Community Development Trust will also be at both markets offering a chance for local people to contribute to the review of the town’s Community Action Plan. The Highland Games committee will also be there to let everyone know about what’s happening at the Highland Games next month, as well as running a fabulous tombola.

Whether volunteering, donating or shopping, everyone is very welcome at the Big Green Market, free entry, offering a huge selection of keenly priced pre-loved clothing, books, toys, homeware and so much more every month. Good for the planet, good for your purse.