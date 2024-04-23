New website launched for Fife charity supporting families with additional support needs

Nourish Support Centre has launched a new website.

Nourish Support Centre, based in Kirkcaldy, celebrated the launch of www.nourishsupportcentre.com this week.

Having a child with disabilities affects the whole family and not only causes worries and anxieties, but often causes loneliness, isolation, poor mental health and poverty. Parents also become carers, with other children in the home often also taking on a caring role. Simple everyday tasks and activities that many families take for granted, such as a visit to the local park, become a challenge and sadly, often not achievable.

Lynne Scott, Nourish CEO said: “We are delivering a wide range of services for families with additional support needs and we hope that our new website will help provide a platform to support us in sharing some of that fantastic work happening across our venues. A lot of time has gone into our new website, and we look forward to continuing to add content in the future.

"We are very grateful to Cleveley Dynamic for the support they have provided, not only with the website, but with continued IT support.”

Leyton Cleveley, of Cleveley Dynamic / Corvus Dynamic, said: “We’ve been delighted to support Nourish as they deliver their mission, and have been helping them manage their service user information and provide important statistics to funders since October 2021 with our RAVEN software.