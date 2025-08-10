New website unveiled by St Andrews community cycling group

A community group campaigning for better cycling provision in St Andrews and North East Fife has launched a new website.

It comes from St Andrews Space for Cycling and aims to help people go further on two wheels in and around the university town.

The website also details projects the group is working on such as campaigning for upgrades to the A91 cycle path between Guardbridge and St Andrews, Strathkinness High Road and many smaller improvements. It also provides information about getting started on a bike, commuting, and how to get involved with our group.

Richard Sanderson, chair, said: “We run monthly beginner rides, supporting folks getting out and building confidence, and new this month an intermediate road ride which we're trialling through the summer.

The website also details projects the group is working on (Pic: wal_172619/Pixabay)

“We've campaigned for upgrades to the A91 path, which is unfit for purpose, and eagerly await Fife Council's options to be presented at the June North East Fife Area Committee meeting after petitioning last year.

We also wish to find out the new date for the resurfacing that was postponed from earlier this year. Many people use the route into our town, it is imperative that it is safe and suitable for them and many more that would like to.”

The group also wants to see cycling and active travel included in the reshaping of St Andrews West with a route developed using the Strathkinness High Road - an issue it is working on with Strathkinness Community Council.

Added Richard: “Cycling is important to the shape of our town and to reducing the congestion it experiences as ever more and larger vehicles share our limited space. Cycling is often quicker, more convenient, better for us and the environment as well as money-saving.

“We must have provision so that all groups are safe and feel confident enough to cycle our streets. Our group is here to see that Fife Council follows through with their plans for active travel in our town, be the voice advocating for better cycling provision, and to encourage more people to have confidence to adopt two wheels for some of their journeys. We hope that our new website introduces us to a greater audience, and helps with that positive change.”