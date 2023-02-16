It was officially launched this week by Alistair Morris, a trustee of Fife Health Charity.

The new hub is part of an overall project to develop similar spaces across NHS Fife hospitals which have collectively been supported with over £480,000 in funding from Fife Health Charity. This funding includes a significant donation from an anonymous benefactor.

During the initial phase of the pandemic, a network of temporary staff hubs was established in hospitals across Fife, which aimed to provide somewhere for staff to relax, have refreshments and take breaks away from their clinical areas.

Inside the new staff wellbeing hub at St Andrews

Building on the benefits, four new permanent wellbeing hubs were opened at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline; Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital, Leven; Glenrothes Hospital and the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

The bright, contemporary spaces were designed and developed in consultation with staff to provide calming environments for staff respite and to recharge away from busy hospital wards and departments.

Mr Morris, said: “The dedication of NHS Fife and health and social care partnership staff in providing high quality care plays a crucial role in looking after the wellbeing of others. The opening of this new facility reflects Fife Health Charity’s ongoing commitment to improving the wellbeing of not only e patients but also to members of staff.