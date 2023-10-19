News you can trust since 1871
New wellbeing web chat service launches

A new online service could help women in Fife prioritise their wellbeing while juggling work and family life.
By Callum McCormack
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST
The new WithYou Webchat will offer free, expert advice on issues relating to drugs, alcohol and mental health. Thirty-six specialised advisors staff the Webchat. Sourced from across the charity the advisors are trained to offer brief interventions, advice, signposting and emotional support.

Robin Pollard, Head of Policy at WithYou, explains: “From Caithness to Kirkcudbright, and via Kirkcaldy, our Webchat service has become a digital lifeline for women in Scotland. It is unique in that it provides greater accessibility and anonymity than in-person services. We know this is particularly important to women, who may be worried about the stigma attached to asking for help and, importantly, may simply find it difficult to prioritise their own wellbeing while juggling work and family life”.

The webchat can be accessed through across a range of platforms. Robin continued: “Our Webchat can be accessed discreetly on a computer, tablet or phone. People can get expert advice from our charity while juggling work and family life.

The WithYou Webchat offers free, confidential advice on drugs, alcohol and mental health (Pic: Nipastock)The WithYou Webchat offers free, confidential advice on drugs, alcohol and mental health (Pic: Nipastock)
“Our Webchat can be accessed discreetly on a computer, tablet or phone. People can be getting expert advice from our charity while at work, on the school run, or making dinner. And that advice could change their lives.”

The WithYou Webchat is funded by the Scottish Government. It is available seven days a week, 364 days a year - closing only on Christmas Day. To access the Webchat, or find out more out the support offered by the charity, please visit wearewithyou.org.uk

