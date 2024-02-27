New wellness cafe bar is new concept in Kirkcaldy town centre hospitality sector
Rumours Cafe Bar combines hospitality and wellness, and launches after a complete refurbishment of the premises that were formerly The Wynd in Kirk Wynd.
Kelly Johnston, who is behind the new venture, said she wants it to be a place where people connect. Wellness, entertainment, connection and choice are the four cornerstones of the new business which was planning a soft midweek launch ahead of its weekend opening.
“ I wanted to bring something to the community to support health and wellness in a hospitality setting,” said Kelly who has run The Wynd since it opened in 2007. “I wanted to create a space that supports people looking for somewhere perhaps quieter than a bar- there is no juke box or pool table, here, instead we will have a place where people really can connect.
“I am excited about it. I have such a passion about this venture - and when you care so much you want it to be right and present it in the way you imagined it.”
Rumours - named after the iconic Fleetwood Mac album - will also be a space for groups to meet, and creative, artistic musicians to showcase their talents. Non-alcoholic drinks have been given the same prominence as alcoholic ones - most of them from Scottish producers - while also juicing options will come with information on the health benefits of their ingredients.
Kelly admits the new direction mirrors her own personal journey, adding: “I still like to go out and socialise, but I felt there was nowhere that valued non drinkers equally as drinkers. The biggest challenge will be maintaining the ambience, but I am excited to see how it goes.”
The bar is also set to become a space for groups and networking events, staring later this month.
“We will be welcoming women’s circles, a group for men to talk, and will have Teacher Tuesdays to support teachers with motivational topics. The key theme is choice.”
Rumours is the latest positive development in Kirkcaldy’s hospitality scene this month. Alfie’s Bar on the corner of Charlotte Street has been taken on by Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Steadings, there are new tenants at the Wheatsheaf in Tolbooth Street, and Dennis O’Connell has brought the Abbotshall on Milton Road back into use.