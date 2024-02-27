Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rumours Cafe Bar combines hospitality and wellness, and launches after a complete refurbishment of the premises that were formerly The Wynd in Kirk Wynd.

Kelly Johnston, who is behind the new venture, said she wants it to be a place where people connect. Wellness, entertainment, connection and choice are the four cornerstones of the new business which was planning a soft midweek launch ahead of its weekend opening.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

“ I wanted to bring something to the community to support health and wellness in a hospitality setting,” said Kelly who has run The Wynd since it opened in 2007. “I wanted to create a space that supports people looking for somewhere perhaps quieter than a bar- there is no juke box or pool table, here, instead we will have a place where people really can connect.

Kelly Johnson launches Rumours cafe and wellness bar in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“I am excited about it. I have such a passion about this venture - and when you care so much you want it to be right and present it in the way you imagined it.”

Rumours - named after the iconic Fleetwood Mac album - will also be a space for groups to meet, and creative, artistic musicians to showcase their talents. Non-alcoholic drinks have been given the same prominence as alcoholic ones - most of them from Scottish producers - while also juicing options will come with information on the health benefits of their ingredients.

Kelly admits the new direction mirrors her own personal journey, adding: “I still like to go out and socialise, but I felt there was nowhere that valued non drinkers equally as drinkers. The biggest challenge will be maintaining the ambience, but I am excited to see how it goes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar is also set to become a space for groups and networking events, staring later this month.

“We will be welcoming women’s circles, a group for men to talk, and will have Teacher Tuesdays to support teachers with motivational topics. The key theme is choice.”