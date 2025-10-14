New woodland path unveiled to transform access between two Fife towns

A new path has officially opened in Minto Wood, creating a scenic and accessible off-road route between Cardenden and Lochgelly.

The project marks a significant milestone in local environmental and community development, transforming part of the former Minto Colliery into a thriving woodland and recreational space to be enjoyed by Fifers and beyond as a destination venue.

The woodland was planted in early 2021 with over 65,000 trees across 40 hectares - and is the largest ever created by Fife Council.

The new 3km path enhances public access, encourages outdoor activity, and supports long-term woodland management. It also strengthens links between Minto and Bowhill Wood, with daffodil planting and drone footage capturing the transformation.

The project was made possible through a combined funding effort, led by Elaine Collins of Cardenden Community Council and Cardenden Walking Club, which played a key role in securing support from various funders and working alongside council officers, local members, and organisations.

Councillor Alex Campbell, convenor of Cowdenbeath area committee, said:“This path is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when communities, councillors, and partners work together.

“It not only improves access to nature but also celebrates the rich mining heritage of the area. I’m proud to see this project come to life and look forward to seeing it enjoyed by residents and visitors alike as a destination venue. I’d like to thank Elaine and everyone in the community who has contributed their time, energy, and dedication to making this project a reality.”

Elaine was recently crowned 'community champion' by the Scottish Civic Trust for her outstanding volunteer work, which has made a significant impact on local access, green spaces, and community wellbeing. She has been instrumental in driving the path project forward. Elaine said: “It’s been a real community effort. From fundraising to planning, we’ve worked together to create something lasting and meaningful. The new path will encourage more people to explore the woodland, and Cardenden Walking Club is committed to helping maintain it through regular litter picks.”

The £130,000 project was funded with contributions from Fife Environment Trust, Cowdenbeath area committee, RWE, Brockwell, and Nadara (Westfield). Benches, signage, and interpretative panels highlighting the area’s mining history are being installed, with car lay-bys planned to improve access.