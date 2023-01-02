New Year baby: Meet Fife's first born baby of 2023
Little Harper Elizabeth Carr made it a New Year to remember for her parents as her early morning arrival made her the first baby born in Fife in 2023.
By Fiona Dobie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 7:31am
The youngster arrived into the world not long after the bells at 12.21am on January 1, 2023 at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, weighing 7lbs 15oz.
Mum and dad Jennifer and Dean Carr, from Kennoway, were delighted to welcome their new arrival into the world.
NHS Fife thanked its staff in maternity and those working across its services on Hogmanay and New Years Day.