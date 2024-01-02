A Fife man was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the Parkinson’s community in the Kingdom and beyond.

John Minhinick from Aberdour was included the New Year Honours announced on Hogmanay. He chairs the Parkinson’s UK Fife branch after being nominated by members, led by former Glenrothes MP and branch member, Lindsay Roy CBE.

John has led the group for eight years. He became chair shortly after his late wife, Sheila, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and they joined the group. Under his leadership, it has thrived, providing friendship and support to hundreds of people with Parkinson’s and their families across Fife.

About 950 people in Fife - and nearly 13,000 people in Scotland - have Parkinson’s. The condition has about 40 recognised symptoms, which can affect every aspect of daily living and it gets worse over time. Everyone is affected differently, but the right care and support can make a huge difference to quality of life.

John’s award recognises his commitment to providing a wide range of therapeutic and social activities to benefit people with Parkinson’s and their families. The group runs a range of regular activities, from singing groups to bowling, walking, dance and social activities. During the pandemic, John and his team were determined that people with Parkinson’s would not be left isolated. He led it through an ambitious switch to online events, and a programme of support to enable people to gain the digital skills needed to take part virtually wherever possible.

He has also used his voice to champion people affected by Parkinson’s at a Scottish, and UK-wide level as an active advocate for participation in Parkinson’s research and for providing the kind of support that is available in Fife elsewhere in Scotland and the UK. John said: “I am honoured to have received the British Empire Medal. This award recognises the work of an outstanding team that I have had the pleasure of leading for the past eight years."