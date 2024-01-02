The man who chairs Fife College’s board of governors was awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours List. David C Watt honoured for services to the economy, sport and education.

His career includes a long spell as executive director at the Institute of Directors in Scotland, as well as serving on the boards of Scottish and British Gymnastics, Basketball Scotland and the Fife Sport and Leisure Trust. He was also the first non-military person to be awarded the title of Honorary Colonel of the Royal Marines Reserves. In addition, David has served on a wide range of Government advisory boards and task forces over the years, as well as being a regular contributor to Parliamentary committees.

David said: “I have had a long and varied career in a wide range of sectors and have been lucky enough to share it with a number of very special colleagues over the years – including the board and staff here at Fife College – and this recognition is shared with them.”

On his prestigious career, David commented: “I have been very fortunate to have such great variety in my career – in sport, in dealing with the economy and business, and in working in education. All of it has been an immense privilege and very enjoyable, despite some challenges – I consider myself blessed to have had such experiences, while fully supported by my wife and family.