Residents fed up with fireworks being set off in their neighbourhood can now apply to have a control zone implemented.

Any individuals, groups or community councils can submit an application to Fife Council to request for a Firework Control Zone (FCZ) in their local area. It could be introduced if all other measures have failed - and if it is put in place, the police would be responsible for enforcing it.

The zones come under the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022 where it would be a criminal offence for a member of the public to set off fireworks, including on private property such as a garden. Applications to Fife Council for an FCZ are now open

Joan Lamie, service manager for housing estates and safer communities, said: “We know that while some people enjoy fireworks, for others and most animals, fireworks can be really stressful and highly dangerous, especially if they are let off with no advance warning in residential areas.

Residents and community groups can apply for a firework control zone to be implemented (Pic: Fife Council)

“Unlike some areas in Scotland, we have had very few complaints around the unacceptable use of fireworks and Fife has a number of well-established, well-run and well-attended fireworks displays. These will not be affected by this new legislation.

“A firework control zone is not meant to solve all firework problems. It will only be used if other measures haven't worked. If we, along with our local partners, think a control zone is needed in a certain area and time, it will be used along with other solutions for the best results. Once a zone is approved, Police Scotland will be responsible for enforcing the rules during that time.”

The council has an online application process together with information on how requests will be considered and the criteria for approving a zone. More at www.fife.gov.uk/fcz

They may be considered because of the misuse of fireworks and anti-social behaviour involving fireworks; any injuries caused; concern for the welfare of animals and pets; the impact o vulnerable groups of people; and environmental issues.

The decision to create an FCZ will be taken by the council, following formal consultation with local community safety partners “on an evidence based and proportionate basis. ”