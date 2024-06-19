Newly-formed Fife foodbank benefits from successful charity big band fundraiser

By Callum McCormack
Published 19th Jun 2024, 12:41 BST
Burntisland and Kinghorn Foodbank has benefitted from a generous charity fundraiser - with the vital service set to soon become its own entity.

Burntisland & Kinghorn Rotary Club held a big band concert at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre in May, and the charity event has raised £1500 for the lifeline charity in its local community.

Elaine Bowie, from the club, said: “We would like to thank the Adam Smith Theatre and the audience on the night -they were fantastic.”

Burntisland and Kinghorn Foodbank was formed earlier this year, but will only become its own entity in July. Previously, it was associated with Kirkcaldy Foodbank, but. However, rising costs meant the partnership was unsustainable.

Members of Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary Club were on-hand to present the cheque to Burntisland & Kinghorn Foodbank (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Members of Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary Club were on-hand to present the cheque to Burntisland & Kinghorn Foodbank (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Members of Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary Club were on-hand to present the cheque to Burntisland & Kinghorn Foodbank (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Speaking earlier this year, Rhona Murray, treasurer, said that they are embracing the power of social media to gain support, with regular donations of £5 and £10 being helpful.

She said: “Our fundraising goal at is to try to drum up interest in Burntisland Kinghorn for pledges of £5, £10 a month from as many people as we can. We’ve put a couple of posts on Facebook and they have been well received.”

