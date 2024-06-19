Newly-formed Fife foodbank benefits from successful charity big band fundraiser
Burntisland & Kinghorn Rotary Club held a big band concert at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre in May, and the charity event has raised £1500 for the lifeline charity in its local community.
Elaine Bowie, from the club, said: “We would like to thank the Adam Smith Theatre and the audience on the night -they were fantastic.”
Burntisland and Kinghorn Foodbank was formed earlier this year, but will only become its own entity in July. Previously, it was associated with Kirkcaldy Foodbank, but. However, rising costs meant the partnership was unsustainable.
Speaking earlier this year, Rhona Murray, treasurer, said that they are embracing the power of social media to gain support, with regular donations of £5 and £10 being helpful.
She said: “Our fundraising goal at is to try to drum up interest in Burntisland Kinghorn for pledges of £5, £10 a month from as many people as we can. We’ve put a couple of posts on Facebook and they have been well received.”
