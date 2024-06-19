Newly-formed Fife foodbank benefits from successful charity big band fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burntisland and Kinghorn Foodbank has benefitted from a generous charity fundraiser - with the vital service set to soon become its own entity.

Burntisland & Kinghorn Rotary Club held a big band concert at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre in May, and the charity event has raised £1500 for the lifeline charity in its local community.

Elaine Bowie, from the club, said: “We would like to thank the Adam Smith Theatre and the audience on the night -they were fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burntisland and Kinghorn Foodbank was formed earlier this year, but will only become its own entity in July. Previously, it was associated with Kirkcaldy Foodbank, but. However, rising costs meant the partnership was unsustainable.

Members of Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary Club were on-hand to present the cheque to Burntisland & Kinghorn Foodbank (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Speaking earlier this year, Rhona Murray, treasurer, said that they are embracing the power of social media to gain support, with regular donations of £5 and £10 being helpful.