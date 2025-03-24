'Next steps' for plans to create a food station in Cupar's former Argos store

The next step has been taken on a project to transform the former Argos store in Cupar into a community food station.

The working group set up by Cupar Development Trust to look at future use of the premises is going ahead with a building survey and valuation of the site on Ferguson Square.

Tony Miklinski, chairman of the trust, said: “We have been researching and sourcing funding support to enable us to move forward.

"Thanks partly to the north east Fife Community Budget, and the support of Cupar councillors, we instructed Graham + Sibbald Surveyors.”

Tony Miklinski, chair of Cupar Development Trust, and Steve Blake, manager of Cupar Food Bank, outside the old Argos store which it is hoped can be turned into the Cupar Food Station.

The property consultants visited the Cupar Food Station site last week, undertaking a survey to assess the condition and value of the site.

The working group, which has met twice this year, is exploring potential uses.

Tony continued: “Thanks to group member Viv Collie a number of the group visited an extraordinary social enterprise project in Perth.

"As well as creating food and drinks for sale and distribution to vulnerable people, Giraffe provide valuable work experience and training to those facing barriers to mainstream opportunities – barriers such as autism, learning disabilities and mental ill health.

"It was an inspirational visit and we are very grateful to the Giraffe team for hosting us.”

Earlier this year the development trust revealed it was working with other partners with a view to making the Food Station a reality.

The initiative would see food and drink at the very heart of the town, both showcasing local provenance while enabling support for those most in need.

The project would include the relocation and expansion of the town’s foodbank.

The trust is currently carrying out a feasibility study on its proposals and engaging with the local community.

Beyond the survey and valuation, if the results of both enable the trust to move forward with their plans, the next step will be the instruction of consultants to take information from the working group that has been collated over the last six months and to research and produce a business case study which the trust can use to explore funding opportunities.

Tony added: “Each member of the working group is helping us to tackle a series of tasks - all on a voluntary basis. This work continues apace. We are lucky to have such a knowledgeable and dedicated team behind. Their enthusiasm is infectious.”