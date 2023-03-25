Currently vice chair, he has been formally invited to take over to provide the necessary leadership by Humza Yousaf MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health.

He will remain in post until a permanent successor is appointed to succeed Tricia Marwick who stepped down after six years in the role.

Mr Morris said: “I approach this role confident in the knowledge that NHS Fife is consistently one of Scotland’s top performing boards. This hard-earned reputation is due in most part to our dedicated workforce, who work tirelessly, despite the significant health care challenges that we continue to face.

Alistair Morris is the new temporary chairman of the board of NHS Fife

“As a board I am keen to ensure that we continue to support our staff and work closely and effectively with our local and national partners, to build on these excellent relationships, to ensure that we are best equipped to meet the changing needs of the communities we serve across the Kingdom of Fife.”

Alistair is a Scottish solicitor with over 35 years’ experience in private practice. Apart from four years attending Aberdeen University, he has lived in west and north east Fife all his life.

