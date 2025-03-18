NHS Fife consultant’s medical mission to Nigeria to give vital treatment

A consultant from Fife has returned from a medical mission to Nigeria where he delivered essential treatments to underserved communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Jagdeep Singh, a consultant in cardiology at NHS Fife, travelled to Port Harcourt with the Cardiovascular Education Foundation (CVEF) to implant pacemakers for patients in one of the most underprivileged districts where access to essential cardiology care is limited.

Dr Singh, along with two colleagues from NHS Lothian, dedicated five days to the treatment of 16 patients. They conducted a variety of life-saving treatments as well as passing on their skills and knowledge to local healthcare teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Singh said: “Beyond the procedures, one of the mission’s key objectives was to upskill local cardiology consultants. We held numerous tutorials and training sessions, allowing doctors to not only observe the procedures in real time but also engage in post-procedure debriefs.”

Dr Jagdeep Singh in theatre (pic: NHS Fife)

“This hands-on teaching approach provided invaluable experience and the chance to ask critical questions about the techniques used. We are hopeful that the consultants who undertook the training can now cascade this learning to other healthcare professionals in the region, creating a ripple effect that will continue to improve care long after the mission.”

Dr Singh also delivered tutorials to physiology students, offering a deeper understanding of the intricate processes behind cardiac care.

One of the standout elements of Dr Singh’s contributions to the field of cardiology is his role in introducing the Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing technique at NHS Fife in January 2023 - a novel technique of implanting pacemaker leads in a specific area of the heart to achieve more co-ordinated contractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Singh said: “This cutting-edge technique has the potential for more effective implantation and better long-term outcomes for patients with heart conditions.”

Dr Singh with members of the clinical team in Port Harcourt (Pic: Submitted)

“It has not only enhanced the quality of service and improved patient experience, but has also been used as a proof of concept that such advanced services can be offered in district general hospitals without the need for expensive equipment or infrastructure.”

NHS Fife became the first health board in Scotland to establish a regular service offering this advanced pacemaker technique. As a result it was named ‘Cardiology Team of the Year’ at the Scottish Healthcare Awards in 2023.